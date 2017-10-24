Police investigate man’s death as possible drug-induced homicide

Police are investigating a man’s death as a potential drug-induced homicide in Wood River, according to court documents.
Wood River police were called to the 200 block of N. Ninth Street for a report of an unconscious male on Sept. 3, according to a search warrant. When police arrived, they found Michael Cummings, 58, dead, with a hypodermic syringe, a metal spoon with unknown residue and a chrome cylinder with seven clear capsules with white powder inside on the table next to him.
After searching Cummings’ phone, police found texts to a woman, later identified as a 34-year-old South Roxana woman, in reference to a purchase of drugs the night of Sept. 2. Police obtained a search warrant to look through the 34-year-old woman’s phone. She has not been charged with any crimes.
Cummings and two others, including the 34-year-old woman, bought $70 worth of fentanyl from a person identified only as KB, according to the search warrant.
Family told police Cummings had struggled with drug addiction for multiple years, as well as unspecified medical conditions. Cummings was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sept. 3.
