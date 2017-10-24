Mega Millions to increase tickets, jackpot

Mega Millions will cost you a bit more to play beginning next week, but the prizes also will increase.
Mega Millions is increasing the ticket price from $1 to $2 as of Oct. 28, though the opening jackpot will jump from $15 million to $40 million.
A new $3 wager option gives you two entries that are only viable toward the big jackpot, but that option won’t be available in Illinois or Missouri to start.
The price will now match the Powerball ticket, and was in response to players wanting bigger jackpots, lottery officials said. However, a redesign of the numbers means the odds are about 1 in 303 million, compared with 1 in 259 million currently.
The largest Mega Millions payout in history was $656 million, split by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland in 2012. Powerball had a $1.6 billion jackpot split between three winners. The biggest single winner was a Massachusetts woman who won $759 million on Powerball.
Introduced as “The Big Game” in 1996, it became Mega Millions in 2002.
