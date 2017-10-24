Man charged with attempted murder of Illinois trooper

An East St. Louis man has been formally charged with attempting to kill a state trooper.
Demon Knight, who already had a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of assaulting a police officer, was also formally charged on Friday with attempted murder of a police officer, according to an Illinois State Police news release. Knight also was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Knight was pulled over Oct. 20 on Missouri Avenue near 25th Street in East St. Louis for a passenger not wearing a seat-belt, police said. When the car stopped, Knight got out of the car and fled. The officer pursed and caught up to him, but Knight resisted arrest and became combative, Illinois State Police Officer Calvin Dye Jr. said. The officer, Trooper Matt Bradford, used his stun gun on Knight, but Knight continued to resist and started running away again, police said.
After fleeing, Knight turned around, pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at Bradford, who was not hurt and did not return fire, according to police. Knight fled and was apprehended several blocks away by an officer from another police agency, after another struggle, police said.
Knight was being held Tuesday at the St. Louis County Justice Center for an older warrant for a charge of assault on a police officer out of Hillsdale, Mo. He’ll be extradited back to St. Clair County to face the Illinois charges.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments