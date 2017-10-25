Retired police chief took home $175,000 in last year of service

Waterloo Police Chief James Trantham Jr., earned about $175,000 last year before he retired in November, placing him in the top 30 of the highest publicly paid employees out of the more than 18,500 salary records acquired by the BND for its 2017 Public Pay Database.
However, he didn’t make that much every year.
Trantham’s base pay, $73,000, was less than half of the total he took home. About $44,000 came in the form of more than 1,000 hours of sick time — about six months — he had accrued in 32 years of service, some of which he took in 2016. Another $54,000 was in the form of 1,200 hours of accrued vacation pay.
In addition to Trantham’s salary, more than 800 records for Waterloo and four other cities were added to the News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database, which can be found at bnd.com/publicpay.
Trantham’s compensation package was not negotiated by the police union, but it mirrored a typical contract for rank-and-file officers, current Police Chief Mike Douglas said.
Trantham could not be reached for comment.
Other pay included worker’s compensation that added up to $2,000; personal time of $430, and about $1,100 of retroactive pay he received when Waterloo approved a pay raise for police a month after the deadline.
Trantham’s pension is based on his regular salary and not the accrued time, said Shawn Kennedy of the Waterloo Finance Department.
Here are the salary budgets for each of the five cities:
▪ City of Breese: 160 people made $2.9 million
▪ City of Columbia: 132 people made $3.8 million
▪ City of Highland: 362 people made $8.4 million
▪ City of Red Bud: 64 people made $1.6 million
▪ City of Waterloo: 108 people made $4.3 million
Here are some of the highest-paid public employees:
▪ City of Breese: Dale Detmer, electric department, $93,778.93
▪ City of Breese: Wayne Rolfingsmeier, electric department, $84,022.88
▪ City of Columbia: James Morani, city administrator, $91,774.54
▪ City of Columbia: Christopher Smith, city engineer, $90,553.59
▪ City of Highland: Mark Latham, city manager, $131,511.76
▪ City of Highland: Terry Bell, police department, $113,041.40
▪ City of Red Bud: Jeffrey Mueller, code administrator, $73,100.10
▪ City of Red Bud: Joshua Eckart, utility superintendent, $70,12960
▪ City of Waterloo: James Trantham, police department, $175,000
▪ City of Waterloo: Timothy Birk, administration, $126,341.95
The BND database contains more than 140,000 public salary records since 2011. The data is gathered through Freedom of Information Act requests.
The database gives basic compensation information and does not typically include retirement or insurance benefits, though some records may. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year, while others operate on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.
Also, someone’s total pay may be more than their base pay. Some teachers, for example, make extra money by coaching sports teams. And, not everyone’s salaries may be paid by that unit. Some people may be paid through grants or state or federal government.
More schools, cities, townships, villages and other layers of government in the metro-east will be added periodically.
