This is not baseball heaven, one survey says. In fact, it falls behind New York as the best baseball city in the U.S., Wallethub says.
This is not baseball heaven, one survey says. In fact, it falls behind New York as the best baseball city in the U.S., Wallethub says. jostermeier@bnd.com Joe Ostermeier
This is not baseball heaven, one survey says. In fact, it falls behind New York as the best baseball city in the U.S., Wallethub says. jostermeier@bnd.com Joe Ostermeier

Metro-East News

Best baseball city in America? It’s not St. Louis, this survey says

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

October 25, 2017 8:14 AM

Wallethub may have struck out with its latest “Best Baseball Cities” report.

It declared St. Louis the No. 2 baseball city in the country for fan-friendliness. It named New York City – what the what? – the most fan friendly baseball city.

Source: WalletHub

Factors other than professional baseball clearly were influential; St. Louis was ranked first for Major League Baseball friendliness, but 159th out of 363 cities for minor league baseball and 171st for NCAA sports.

“WalletHub crunched the numbers to find (the best baseball city), comparing more than 360 of the largest U.S. cities with at least one professional or college baseball team, grouped by division,” the company said in its announcement. “In each city, we looked at 31 key indicators of baseball fan-friendliness. They range from performance level of team(s) to average ticket price per game to stadium accessibility.”

Wallethub provides credit scores and reports and is owned by Evolution Finance. It says the worst city for baseball is Kissimmee, Florida, near where the Atlanta Braves hold spring training at Walt Disney World.

The best baseball cities are, according to Wallethub:

1. New York

2. St. Louis

3. Los Angeles

4. San Francisco

5. Arlington, Texas

6. Boston

7. Atlanta

8. Cincinnati

9. Chicago

10. Pittsburgh

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies

    Collinsville High School Latin teacher James Stark views his students' well being as his top priority. Teaching Latin is somewhere down the list.

Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies

Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies 2:47

Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies
Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing 0:43

Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing
'No downsides' to legalized gambling for small businesses in Illinois 1:15

'No downsides' to legalized gambling for small businesses in Illinois

View More Video