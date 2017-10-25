Have you paid your property taxes? If not, you’re running out of time.

The last day for St. Clair County homeowners to pay their property taxes is coming up.
The deadline for mail and in-person payments is at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3, according to St. Clair County Chief Deputy Treasurer Andrew Lopinot.
Payments must be received by that time — not post-marked by that time — Lopinot said. He recommends that in the last week before the deadline that people pay in person and arrive early at the county building, which will be busy.
Online payments will not be accepted after 2 p.m. on Nov. 3.
About 90 percent of tax bills have already been received, Lopinot said.
If homeowners fail to pay their bills, their property taxes will go to a tax bill auction from Nov. 6 through Nov. 10. The county expects about 4,500 properties, or 3 percent, will go to auction.
People with questions can call 618-825-2707 or visit the Treasurer’s web site: www.co.st-clair.il.us.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
