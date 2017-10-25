Vehicle’s GPS leads to woman in stolen car at hospital, police say

Shiloh police officers say they tracked a stolen car’s GPS Monday morning and found a woman sitting in the parked vehicle at Memorial Hospital East.
Officers arrested Kiarra N. Daniels, 22, of Granite City, upon finding her in the car, which was reported stolen over the weekend, according to Detective Sgt. Jesse Phillips.
St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Nester charged Daniels on Tuesday with unlawfully possessing a stolen vehicle.
She was still in custody on $40,000 bail as of Wednesday afternoon.
