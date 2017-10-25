Kiarra Daniels
Kiarra Daniels
Kiarra Daniels

Metro-East News

Vehicle’s GPS leads to woman in stolen car at hospital, police say

By Compiled by Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

October 25, 2017 12:58 PM

Shiloh police officers say they tracked a stolen car’s GPS Monday morning and found a woman sitting in the parked vehicle at Memorial Hospital East.

Officers arrested Kiarra N. Daniels, 22, of Granite City, upon finding her in the car, which was reported stolen over the weekend, according to Detective Sgt. Jesse Phillips.

St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Nester charged Daniels on Tuesday with unlawfully possessing a stolen vehicle.

She was still in custody on $40,000 bail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey

    Abby Schrage, 12, of Highland, is a cancer patient at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She had an autographed picture of Cubs player Anthony Rizzo that was stolen. He sent her another picture and a jersey after hearing the news.

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey 1:35

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey
Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge 0:42

Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge
Raw Video: Restored Video of Apollo 11 moonwalk 2:01

Raw Video: Restored Video of Apollo 11 moonwalk

View More Video