‘Celebration of World Faiths’ is at SIUE this weekend

The “Celebration of World Faiths” will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Center for Spirituality and Sustainability in the Fuller Dome on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. “Celebration of World Faiths” is held annually, highlighting various faith traditions and interfaith issues. Francis Worthington, who wrote “Abraham: One God, Three Wives, Five Religions,” will be featured. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served afterward. Information: www.fullerdome.org.
Belleville ‘Theology Day’
Charles Bobertz will present “Jesus in the Gospels: Why the Search for the Historical Jesus Makes No Sense for Catholics and other Christians” from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Saint Teresa of the Child Jesus School and Parish Center, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. “Theology Day” is a chance for those who are seeking a deeper understanding of their faith and its place in their everyday lives to learn from and interact with the theologians of Saint John’s School of Theology and Seminary. This is a free event but registration is requested. Register: www.csbsju.edu/sot/alumni-and-friends/attend-events/theology-day.
Fourth Annual International Mission Festival
The First United Presbyterian’s Mission Festival “Tastes from Around the World” will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. The festival highlights First United Presbyterian’s overseas mission programs. This event features a free meal with food dishes from the 12 countries the church supports. There will also be a variety of international crafts for sale. Information: 618-233-0295.
Reformation Service at Faith Lutheran
As part of the celebration of the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation, some of the Evangelical Lutheran Churches in America in Southern Illinois are hosting a combined service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Faith Lutheran Church, O’Fallon. A reception with refreshments will follow.
‘Least of the Brethren’ Ministry seeking donations
The Least of the Brethren Ministry: Jesus Hands Feed the Hungry, a food pantry at 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville, is seeking the community’s assistance. In September, the ministry fed 411 families for a total of 1,252 people. This was a record for the ministry. Because of the increased need, the pantry needs the community’s help. Information: 618-357-9530.
