‘Queen of Hearts’ jackpot in Aviston passes half a million dollars

The stakes are high in Aviston’s ‘Queen of Hearts’ drawing.
Twelve cards remain, including the queen of hearts. The winner Wednesday drew a joker and won $1,500, missing their chance to win the $570,000 jackpot.
The drawing happens each Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Aviston. Players buy tickets for $1 each, and each week a ticket is chosen. Whoever purchased that ticket can choose to flip over a card. If it’s the queen of hearts, they win the jackpot. If not, the drawing continues for another week.
For those who don’t already have a PIN number — you’re out of luck. Oct. 17 was the last day to register for a PIN number to buy tickets for the drawing.
