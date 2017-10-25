The Queen of Hearts drawing in Aviston has 12 cards remaining, and the jackpot is more than half a million dollars now.
The Queen of Hearts drawing in Aviston has 12 cards remaining, and the jackpot is more than half a million dollars now. By Kara Berg kberg@bnd.com
The Queen of Hearts drawing in Aviston has 12 cards remaining, and the jackpot is more than half a million dollars now. By Kara Berg kberg@bnd.com

Metro-East News

‘Queen of Hearts’ jackpot in Aviston passes half a million dollars

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

October 25, 2017 9:18 PM

The stakes are high in Aviston’s ‘Queen of Hearts’ drawing.

Twelve cards remain, including the queen of hearts. The winner Wednesday drew a joker and won $1,500, missing their chance to win the $570,000 jackpot.

The drawing happens each Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Aviston. Players buy tickets for $1 each, and each week a ticket is chosen. Whoever purchased that ticket can choose to flip over a card. If it’s the queen of hearts, they win the jackpot. If not, the drawing continues for another week.

For those who don’t already have a PIN number — you’re out of luck. Oct. 17 was the last day to register for a PIN number to buy tickets for the drawing.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey

    Abby Schrage, 12, of Highland, is a cancer patient at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She had an autographed picture of Cubs player Anthony Rizzo that was stolen. He sent her another picture and a jersey after hearing the news.

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey 1:35

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey
Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge 0:42

Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge
Raw Video: Restored Video of Apollo 11 moonwalk 2:01

Raw Video: Restored Video of Apollo 11 moonwalk

View More Video