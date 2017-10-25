Former East St. Louis official gets probation for election offense

A former East St. Louis Township trustee will spend 24 months on probation after pleading guilty to disregard of the election code.
Edith Moore, 69, along with seven other public officials and one private citizen, was charged in December 2016 with a variety of corruption counts.
Moore initially was charged with forgery and two counts of preventing voting, but St. Clair County Judge Randall W. Kelley dismissed those Tuesday and sentenced her for only disregard of election code.
The charges stemmed from a political battle for Democratic precinct committeeman in the 20th precinct. A criminal complaint for the original charges said Moore “knowingly prevented another person from lawfully voting.” The forgery charges said Moore went to court seeking an injunction against Nathaniel McCloud Jr., her opponent in the 20th precinct race, saying he had signed a document declaring he was withdrawing from the race.
McCloud testified, saying he had in fact signed a withdrawal of candidacy form in Moore’s presence and left her with a copy of it, according to court documents. Moore’s lawyer Clyde Keuhn provided witnesses saying James O’Neal, McCloud’s uncle, had filed a copy of the withdrawal form to the St. Clair County Clerk. However, McCloud said it was not his intent to withdraw his name and voided that form after signing it.
The new disregard of election code charge was filed Oct. 24 and said O’Neal acted on Moore’s behalf to file McCloud’s withdrawal papers. Moore was found guilty in a stipulated bench trial and sentenced to 24 months on probation.
Moore’s charges came from a joint state and federal investigation called Operation Watchtower, an investigation into government corruption. After the seven officials were charged in December 2016, six more officials were charged with corruption-related counts in March.
