Maroon 5 announces St. Louis show

Grab those dancing shoes and get some moves like Jagger — Maroon 5 will stop by the Scotttrade Center next year on a tour scheduled to promote the band’s new album.
Maroon 5 will perform on Sept. 13, 2018 in St. Louis as part of their Red Pill Blues tour, named after their new album set to release Nov. 3.
Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 on Live Nation’s website.
However, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets this Monday at noon through Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m.
Julia Michaels, who is featured on the album, will also perform with the Grammy-winning band during their St. Louis stop.
