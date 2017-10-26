Maroon 5
Maroon 5 Provided
Maroon 5 Provided

Metro-East News

Maroon 5 announces St. Louis show

By Compiled by Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

October 26, 2017 6:57 AM

Grab those dancing shoes and get some moves like Jagger — Maroon 5 will stop by the Scotttrade Center next year on a tour scheduled to promote the band’s new album.

Maroon 5 will perform on Sept. 13, 2018 in St. Louis as part of their Red Pill Blues tour, named after their new album set to release Nov. 3.

Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 on Live Nation’s website.

However, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets this Monday at noon through Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m.

Julia Michaels, who is featured on the album, will also perform with the Grammy-winning band during their St. Louis stop.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey

    Abby Schrage, 12, of Highland, is a cancer patient at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She had an autographed picture of Cubs player Anthony Rizzo that was stolen. He sent her another picture and a jersey after hearing the news.

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey 1:35

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey
Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge 0:42

Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge
Raw Video: Restored Video of Apollo 11 moonwalk 2:01

Raw Video: Restored Video of Apollo 11 moonwalk

View More Video