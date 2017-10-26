‘The ground was actually rolling’ – 1 year ago today, a derailed train rocked this Belleville neighborhood

More Videos 1:35 Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey Pause 2:02 Belleville salon owner reflects on the derailed train that nearly destroyed her shop 2:47 Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies 0:42 Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge 0:43 Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing 1:38 Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case 2:11 Bruce Rauner announces re-election bid 0:31 Bruce Rauner campaign video: Thanks, Mike! 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 0:32 Protesters damage police car in St. Louis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Belleville salon owner reflects on the derailed train that nearly destroyed her shop In 2016, a train carrying coal derailed near Bonnie Isler’s Natur-Al-Nail and Hair Salon. The 11 car-derailment damaged nearby utility poles and power lines. Bonnie’s property, which sits adjacent to the train tracks, was also damaged. It took Isler nearly a year to repair the damages caused by the accident. In 2016, a train carrying coal derailed near Bonnie Isler’s Natur-Al-Nail and Hair Salon. The 11 car-derailment damaged nearby utility poles and power lines. Bonnie’s property, which sits adjacent to the train tracks, was also damaged. It took Isler nearly a year to repair the damages caused by the accident. Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com

In 2016, a train carrying coal derailed near Bonnie Isler’s Natur-Al-Nail and Hair Salon. The 11 car-derailment damaged nearby utility poles and power lines. Bonnie’s property, which sits adjacent to the train tracks, was also damaged. It took Isler nearly a year to repair the damages caused by the accident. Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com