Harvey Weinstein film canceled for St. Louis festival

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

October 26, 2017 8:34 AM

Harvey Weinstein’s allegations have followed him to St. Louis.

The St. Louis International Film Festival has canceled the screening of “The Upside,” Cinema St. Louis has announced. “The Upside” is distributed by The Weinstein Company.

The film will be replaced by “The Light of the Moon,” about a woman who has been sexually assaulted but tries to deny the impact of what happened to her. It stars Stephanie Beatriz, of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” It has been nominated for an Emmy.

“The Light of the Moon” will be at 8 p.m. Nov 9 at the Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis.

After the movie, the society is adding a panel by Safe Connections, which provides education, crisis intervention and counseling for those affected by relationship violdence and sexual assault. Cinema St. Louis is also donating money made from the screening to Safe Connections.

The crises helpline provides 24-hour support at 314-531-2003.

