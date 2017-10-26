Staff sergeant killed in WW II battle will be buried in Springfield

A man killed in World War II will be laid to rest near his home of Springfield on Saturday.
The public is welcome for the 10 a.m. Saturday graveside service with military honors at Camp Butler National Cemetery, according to the Springfield Journal-Register.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Aiello went missing during battle at Nijmegen in the Netherlands. The military operation was portrayed in the 1977 movie “A Bridge Too Far.”
The Army gave a presumptive finding of death for Aiello about a year after the 1944 battle. Remains were identified as his about eight years ago; his body was returned to Illinois this week.
