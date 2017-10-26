Repo man used GoFundMe to pay off elderly couple’s car. Now the site is honoring him.

An O’Fallon man who achieved fame by returning a repossessed vehicle is getting fresh attention through GoFundMe.

The crowd-sourcing fundraising site has started GoFundMe Studios, which will share “stories that emerge through GoFundMe.” The first will be of Jim Ford, who used the site to pay off a Red Bud couple’s car in November 2016.

“Our platform is home to some of the most uplifting, moving stories about the good in people,” said Raquel Rozas, CMO of GoFundMe, said in a news release.

Ford first tried to work with the bank that Stan and Patty Kipping financed their car. After that failed, he set up a page on GoFundMe that raised the $2,500 to pay the car plus another $1,000 to help the elderly couple with other bills.

“I’m really ready to crawl under a rock,” Ford told the Belleville News-Democrat at the time of the attention he had garnered. “All I did was set up a GoFundMe page.”

Once the story went national, the GoFundMe account raised an additional $23,000 for the couple.

More Videos 3:01 Property taxes higher in poor community? Yes, depending on your house. Pause 1:35 Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey 1:03 Watch the drawing at queen of hearts raffle in Aviston 0:42 Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge 0:40 SWAT team deployed in Highland 1:37 Learn the mission of this annual wiffle ball tournament 2:35 Historic 1870s Belleville home among 300 to be auctioned 2:02 Belleville salon owner reflects on the derailed train that nearly destroyed her shop 0:43 Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing 1:38 Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Red Bud woman gets help from her repo man 'guardian angel' again Belleville repo man Jim Ford, who helped an elderly Red Bud couple pay off their car in 2016, is now helping the same family with funeral and medical expenses on GoFundMe after Stan Kipping, the husband, died. Red Bud woman gets help from her repo man 'guardian angel' again Belleville repo man Jim Ford, who helped an elderly Red Bud couple pay off their car in 2016, is now helping the same family with funeral and medical expenses on GoFundMe after Stan Kipping, the husband, died. snagy@bnd.com

Ford’s help also gave the Red Bud couple a happy final few months together. Stan Kipping died earlier this year.

“Stan and I were at peace because we weren’t worrying about bill collectors,” Patty Kipping told the BND in April. “I had a happy few months because of what Jim did for us.”