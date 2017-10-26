More Videos

    Jim Ford, of Belleville, felt terrible when he had to repossess an elderly couple's car in Red Bud. He raised money to get it back for them, plus repaired it, plus filled it with Thanksgiving goodies. Here's his encounter with them.

Metro-East News

Repo man used GoFundMe to pay off elderly couple’s car. Now the site is honoring him.

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

October 26, 2017 11:55 AM

An O’Fallon man who achieved fame by returning a repossessed vehicle is getting fresh attention through GoFundMe.

The crowd-sourcing fundraising site has started GoFundMe Studios, which will share “stories that emerge through GoFundMe.” The first will be of Jim Ford, who used the site to pay off a Red Bud couple’s car in November 2016.

“Our platform is home to some of the most uplifting, moving stories about the good in people,” said Raquel Rozas, CMO of GoFundMe, said in a news release.

Ford first tried to work with the bank that Stan and Patty Kipping financed their car. After that failed, he set up a page on GoFundMe that raised the $2,500 to pay the car plus another $1,000 to help the elderly couple with other bills.

“I’m really ready to crawl under a rock,” Ford told the Belleville News-Democrat at the time of the attention he had garnered. “All I did was set up a GoFundMe page.”

Once the story went national, the GoFundMe account raised an additional $23,000 for the couple.

snagy@bnd.com

Ford’s help also gave the Red Bud couple a happy final few months together. Stan Kipping died earlier this year.

“Stan and I were at peace because we weren’t worrying about bill collectors,” Patty Kipping told the BND in April. “I had a happy few months because of what Jim did for us.”

