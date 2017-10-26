Prosecutor badge offered for sale on Facebook; investigation underway

A woman tried to sell a St. Clair County prosecutor badge Thursday morning on Facebook, stating the badge would make “a great, unique Christmas gift.”
The woman offered it for $250 “or best offer.”
The badge was posted for sale on a Facebook page for selling and trading items in Madison County, but the offer was deleted shortly after it was posted. The woman, when contacted by a reporter, said she bought the badge through an auction, and was simply trying to resell it — and that she had no improper intentions.
The woman’s posting included a photo of the badge, which had the name of Keith Jensen inscribed on it.
Jensen worked for the St. Clair County state’s attorney’s office in the 1980s, according to State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly.
He added that no one in his office remembers working with Jensen.
“This is improper in my opinion, and use of this badge could be illegal in certain circumstances,” Kelly said. He said his office has begun an investigation into the matter.
Jensen is now in private practice, focusing on civil litigation, family law and criminal defense for a law firm in the Vandalia area. He did not immediately return calls for comment.
Jensen has served as an associate judge in the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which covers Madison and Bond counties. In addition, he has served as an assistant state’s attorney for Madison County and as general counsel for Illinois State Police.
