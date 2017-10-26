Two metro-east nursing homes cited for violations

Two local nursing homes have been cited by the state for failure to monitor a diabetic patient or provide pain management to patients.
Collinsville Rehabilitation and Health and Integrity HC of Godfrey have been cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health within the last few months, according to reports released by the state Thursday.
According to the citation, Collinsville Rehabilitation failed to monitor blood glucose and administer insulin for a diabetic patient, who ended up in intensive care in a local hospital in ketoacidosis. According to the emergency room documentation, the woman had not received any insulin over the weekend.
Integrity HC allegedly failed to provide pain management for two patients, one of whom was being treated for rapidly progressing gangrene of the genital area. He was admitted to Integrity at 6 p.m., and received no further pain medication as of 2 p.m. the next day, according to the IDPH report.The patient described the pain as “horrible” and was crying. The patient allegedly was told his pain medication would not be given because it was on order from a pharmacy.
Never miss a local story.
The caregivers could have given the patient an emergency morphine shot, according to the report, and did not until the next day; and could have expedited the pain medication shipment.
Likewise, another patient was admitted to Integrity following a hip surgery and was not given pain medication because it was not available, according to the report.
Both facilities were cited with a Class A violation and fined $25,000.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments