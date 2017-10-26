Queen of Hearts pot could top $700k. No, they’re not trying for a local winner.

More Videos 3:01 Property taxes higher in poor community? Yes, depending on your house. Pause 1:35 Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey 2:35 Historic 1870s Belleville home among 300 to be auctioned 2:02 Belleville salon owner reflects on the derailed train that nearly destroyed her shop 0:43 Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing 1:38 Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case 3:25 'Bump stock': Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 0:31 Bruce Rauner campaign video: Thanks, Mike! 0:42 Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge 2:02 What do public employees make compared with you? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch the drawing at queen of hearts raffle in Aviston There was no winner on Sept. 27 in the Queen of Hearts raffle at the American Legion Post in Aviston. The jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 18, was expected to be about $450,000. There was no winner on Sept. 27 in the Queen of Hearts raffle at the American Legion Post in Aviston. The jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 18, was expected to be about $450,000. kberg@bnd.com

There was no winner on Sept. 27 in the Queen of Hearts raffle at the American Legion Post in Aviston. The jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 18, was expected to be about $450,000. kberg@bnd.com