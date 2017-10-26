Heroin took this Trenton couple’s daughter. Trump’s opioid announcement gives them hope.

More Videos 1:20 Trump's opioid announcement gives Trenton couple hope Pause 1:23 Parent Teacher Tools going out of business 3:01 Property taxes higher in poor community? Yes, depending on your house. 1:03 Watch the drawing at queen of hearts raffle in Aviston 1:37 Learn the mission of this annual wiffle ball tournament 2:11 Bruce Rauner announces re-election bid 0:43 Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing 0:31 Bruce Rauner campaign video: Thanks, Mike! 2:02 What do public employees make compared with you? 1:38 Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump's opioid announcement gives Trenton couple hope After President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency Thursday, a metro-east family who lost their daughter to a heroin overdose is hoping his proclamation will prompt policy and legislation changes. After President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency Thursday, a metro-east family who lost their daughter to a heroin overdose is hoping his proclamation will prompt policy and legislation changes. kberg@bnd.com

