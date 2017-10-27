Metro-East News

Belleville woman to buy new truck with lottery winnings

By Compiled by Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

October 27, 2017 9:44 AM

A lifelong Belleville woman won $50,000 on a scratch ticket after a store clerk suggested that she give the lottery game a try earlier this month.

Eugenia Oelrich was at the BP Food Mart, 1257 Lebanon Ave., buying a Powerball ticket when she decided to also buy the winning Red Ribbon Cash ticket, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

She took it home and found out she had won. She cashed the winning ticket on Oct. 6, according to officials.

“At first I thought I won $50, and then when I realized I actually won $50,000, I screamed!” she told Illinois Lottery officials.

She said she plans to purchase a new truck.

Red Ribbon Cash is an instant lottery game where all proceeds are used toward HIV and aids research, education and prevention.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

