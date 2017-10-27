There are jobs in the metro-east, but many choose to work in St. Louis. Here’s why.

Cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

Vincent the cat was brought into the Story County Animal Shelter with injured hind legs. He later ended up at Iowa State veterinary hospital, where Dr. Mary Sarah Bergh and veterinary orthopedics company BioMedtrix, decided to design implants that could be inserted into the femur bones of Vincent's legs and come out through the skin. Dr. Bergh estimates fewer than 25 animals in the world have ever had a similar surgery. Vincent walks around well now and his back legs will continue to be lengthened until they are as long as his front legs.