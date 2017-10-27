Alton man drops bid for congressional seat

An Alton man who quit his job with the National Archives to run for Congress, has dropped out of the Democratic race in Illinois’ 12th District.
Adam King said his campaign did not meet its fundraising goal for the third quarter and it could not financially compete. He had reported no financial contributions in his third quarter report.
King is now backing St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly in the Democratic race. Kelly raised more than $350,000 in his first quarter as a congressional candidate.
“I truly feel both Mr. Kelly’s platform and vision for the 12th Congressional district, and the country, are well-formulated, achievable and take everyone’s best interest into account,” King said. “We are excited to help Brendan Kelly achieve those goals.”
Still in the Democratic race to move onto the November 2018 general election are Dean Pruitt, of Milstadt, David Bequette, of Columbia, Pat McMahan, of Mascoutah, and Chris Miller, of Roxana. So far only U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, is running on the Republican side.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
Comments