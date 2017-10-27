Metro-East News

Dog attacked by coyote in backyard of Springfield home

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

October 27, 2017 2:57 PM

A Springfield, Illinois man told a television station that his pet dog was attacked by a coyote in the man’s backyard.

Patrick Kelley said his dog, Murph, is recovering from the attack. The home is near a park where people often walk dogs.

The Cook County Coyote Project studies the animal in urban areas since 2000, and suggests keeping smaller pets on leashes at parks and to carry a walking stick or noise maker to drive off any coyote.

The project says there are about 6 to 14 coyote-on-dog attacks in the Chicago area a year, more often on smaller dogs and in colder months.

The project found no coyote attacks on humans in Illinois.

