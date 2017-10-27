Driver of SUV dies in crash with trash truck at O’Fallon intersection

The intersection of Old Collinsville and Milburn School Road remained closed Friday evening following a fatal afternoon collision between an SUV and a trash truck, according to Lt. David Matavey of the O’Fallon Police Department.
Matavey said no details regarding the person who died will be released until further investigation, but he did specify that the deceased was the driver of the SUV. The O’Fallon Fire Department responded as a caution, but neither vehicle caught fire, he said.
The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. The driver of the trash truck also had minor injuries, Matavey said.
A crash reconstructionist from the Illinois State Police was called to the scene. Matavey said the busy intersection will remain closed “for the near future.”
The few details released stated that the trash truck had been proceeding along Old Collinsville Road and the SUV on Milburn School Road. Matavey declined to state whether any citations will be issued pending further investigation.
