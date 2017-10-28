Caseyville man, 40, killed when SUV and trash truck collide

The victim of a fatal crash in O’Fallon was identified on Saturday as a Caseyville man.
Timothy Shepherd, 40, of 815 Old Caseyville Road in Caseyville, died of blunt trauma at 4:02 p.m. Friday, said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye. Shepherd was driving a sport-utility vehicle that struck a trash truck at Old Collinsville Road and Milburn School Road in O’Fallon about 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon , according to O’Fallon Police.
A 12-year-old girl was a passenger in Shepherd’s SUV, Dye said. She was taken to a children’s hospital in St. Louis where she was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Dye said.
The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. The driver of the trash truck also had minor injuries..
A crash-reconstruction expert from the Illinois State Police was investigating the cause of the accident.
The intersection was closed for hours after the accident, but was open for traffic on Saturday.
Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer
