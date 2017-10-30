A year ago, doctors said he had a ‘100 percent chance of dying.’ They were wrong.

More Videos 0:56 Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society Pause 1:41 Making the decision to commute 2:47 Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies 2:21 He was in a coma for five months. This cyclist is now focused on recovering and giving back. 1:10 Althoff football plays first game in new stadium 1:10 More jobs available in the metro-east 1:23 Parent Teacher Tools going out of business 1:05 How do you get a perfect score on the ACT? 0:47 Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville 1:38 American flag etiquette with U.S. Marines Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The long road back from a bicycling accident Columbia couple Kim and Mike Dailey reflect on the serious bicycling injury that left him hospitalized and having to learn to walk again. The accident occurred Oct. 29, 2016. Columbia couple Kim and Mike Dailey reflect on the serious bicycling injury that left him hospitalized and having to learn to walk again. The accident occurred Oct. 29, 2016. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Columbia couple Kim and Mike Dailey reflect on the serious bicycling injury that left him hospitalized and having to learn to walk again. The accident occurred Oct. 29, 2016. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com