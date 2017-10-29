Metro-East News

Interstate 64 ramp to temporarily close for construction

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

October 29, 2017 10:01 PM

A St. Clair County ramp from Interstate 64 to Illinois 161 will close for a week due to construction beginning on Monday.

The eastbound Interstate 64 ramp to Illinois 161 in New Baden will shut down starting 8 a.m. Monday to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a press release on Sunday.

IDOT will be making “critical pavement repairs” on the ramp, according to the press release.

According to IDOT, “it is anticipated this restriction and closure will result in significant traffic delays.”

A marked detour will direct motorists around the construction.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

