Interstate 64 ramp to temporarily close for construction

A St. Clair County ramp from Interstate 64 to Illinois 161 will close for a week due to construction beginning on Monday.
The eastbound Interstate 64 ramp to Illinois 161 in New Baden will shut down starting 8 a.m. Monday to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a press release on Sunday.
IDOT will be making “critical pavement repairs” on the ramp, according to the press release.
According to IDOT, “it is anticipated this restriction and closure will result in significant traffic delays.”
A marked detour will direct motorists around the construction.
I64 EB ramp to IL 161 in New Baden will be closed from 8a 10/30 until 3:30p 11/3. Look for detours. Use caution. #ILTraffic pic.twitter.com/wFX1e2G8py— IDOT District 8 (@IDOTDistrict8) October 26, 2017
