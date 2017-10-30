Teen found shot to death in Belleville; Major Case Squad investigating

The Major Case Squad is investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Belleville.
Police were called to the 7600 block of West Main Street just before 10:15 p.m., Belleville police Capt. Matt Eiskant said, after the department received multiple reports of gunfire in the area.
Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old man in the alley, he was taken to Belleville Memorial and declared dead, Eiskant said.
“We don’t think this was a random act of violence,” Eiskant said.
Belleville police said 20 investigators with the Major Case Squad were called to the area, and they expected to release the man’s name on Monday morning.
