One remains hospitalized after head-on crash on Troy-Scott Road

One man remains hospitalized after a serious crash on Troy-Scott Road early Saturday morning near the O’Fallon-Lebanon border.
A Saturn, driven by Isaiah Curtis, 22, of Belleville, crossed the center line and struck a Ford Escape head-on.
The man driving the Escape, Christopher Kenneth, 27, of Lebanon, was treated and released, said Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
Curtis was air-lifted to Saint Louis University Hospital, where he remains. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies say alcohol had a role in the crash.
The speed limit on that part of Troy-Scott Road is 55 mph, but Fleshren noted that part of the road is “pretty much past the residences.” He did not say if speed was a factor in the crash.
Two vehicles, including a city of Highland ambulance, that were following the Ford Escape were hit with debris.
