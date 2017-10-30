More Videos

  • This food truck serves sweets

    A look inside of Jeff Green's food truck and catering company The Sweet Tooth.

A look inside of Jeff Green's food truck and catering company The Sweet Tooth. Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com
A look inside of Jeff Green's food truck and catering company The Sweet Tooth. Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Funnel cake burger anyone? This local caterer is serving up fun.

By Cara Anthony

canthony@bnd.com

October 30, 2017 2:00 PM

After closing his walk up restaurant late last year, Jeff Green is back in business — but this time he’s on wheels.

His catering company and food truck “The Sweet Tooth” now rolls around the metro-east and St. Louis region, serving up waffles, wings, finger foods and state fair classics with a twist.

How does a funnel cake burger sound? The combination of salty and sweet is on Green’s revamped menu.

“It’s an experience, not just a bite to eat,” Green said.

The self-taught chef has waffle burgers on the menu, too.

Buffalo wings, cheese fries, salads and quesadillas are among a list of signature favorites.

Four years ago, Green started with a van and a plan. He was going to drive around, selling candy to provide for himself and his family.

Expanding his food truck business has kept him busy in recent months.

The truck is available for private parties and community events. Green’s next stop will be Mascoutah on Nov. 8 where he plans to serve waffle burgers, funnel burgers and more.

Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony

This food truck serves sweets

