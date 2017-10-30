Funnel cake burger anyone? This local caterer is serving up fun.

0:47 Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville Pause

0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

1:41 Making the decision to commute

2:39 The long road back from a bicycling accident

2:21 He was in a coma for five months. This cyclist is now focused on recovering and giving back.

0:56 Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society

1:23 Parent Teacher Tools going out of business

2:02 What do public employees make compared with you?

1:10 Althoff football plays first game in new stadium