Want to help cancer patients? Donate your gently-used clothes.

October 30, 2017 3:02 PM

Anderson Hospital in Maryville is seeking donations for its “Fabulous While Fighting” clothing drive now through Nov. 13, which will provide cancer patients much-needed clothes.

The drive will lead to a special event for patients who are undergoing cancer treatment from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Warren Billhartz Cancer Center, 2227 Vadalabene Drive, Maryville. The clothing will be given to the patients for free.

The hospital is seeking gently-used tops, slacks, jeans, dresses, skirts, jackets, handbags and accessories. Shoes will not be accepted.

Donations may be dropped off at the Warren Billhartz Cancer Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 13, or at the Anderson Hospital Volunteer Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 13.

Any clothing left over at the end of the event will be donated to Goodwill.

For more information, visit www.andersonhospital.org.

