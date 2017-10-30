Want to help cancer patients? Donate your gently-used clothes.

Anderson Hospital in Maryville is seeking donations for its “Fabulous While Fighting” clothing drive now through Nov. 13, which will provide cancer patients much-needed clothes.
The drive will lead to a special event for patients who are undergoing cancer treatment from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Warren Billhartz Cancer Center, 2227 Vadalabene Drive, Maryville. The clothing will be given to the patients for free.
The hospital is seeking gently-used tops, slacks, jeans, dresses, skirts, jackets, handbags and accessories. Shoes will not be accepted.
Donations may be dropped off at the Warren Billhartz Cancer Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 13, or at the Anderson Hospital Volunteer Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 13.
Any clothing left over at the end of the event will be donated to Goodwill.
For more information, visit www.andersonhospital.org.
