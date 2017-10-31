U.S. Representative Mike Bost for Illinois’ 12th Congressional District.
Mike Bost staff will have mobile office hours to answer questions about benefits

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

October 31, 2017 7:00 AM

Representative Mike Bost’s staff will have mobile office hours throughout Illinois’ 12th Congressional District during November. Staff will assist residents who may have questions about veterans’ benefits, Social Security, Medicare, students loans and other federal programs.

Appointments are encouraged but not required. You can make an appointment by calling 618-457-5787.

▪  1-3 p.m. Nov. 1 — Red Bud City Hall, 200 E. Market St.

▪  10 a.m.-noon Nov. 6 — Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St.

▪  1-3 p.m. Nov. 6 — Lebanon City Hall, 312 W. Saint Louis St.

▪  10 a.m.-noon Nov. 8 — Chester City Hall, 1330 Swanwick St.

▪  1-3 p.m. Nov. 30 — Sparta City Hall, 112 W. Jackson St.

Bost has a services portion of his website to assist constituents who can’t make the mobile office hours: www.bost.house.gov/services.

