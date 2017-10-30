An exterior shot of the Victoria’s Secret at Centre of Tallahassee in Tallahassee, Fla.
Man dressed as woman helped steal $11K in clothing from Victoria’s Secret, police say

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

October 30, 2017 3:29 PM

Thieves took 150 pairs of pants and 15 T-shirts — but not a single bra or pair of underwear — from a Victoria’s Secret store in Peoria, according to police.

Three women and a man dressed as a woman robbed the store at Northwoods Mall of nearly $11,000 in merchandise, the Peoria Journal-Star reports. The man was wearing a long, blonde wig.

Video surveillance could not be viewed immediately, police said.

The items taken were: 144 pairs of sport pants, six pairs of fleece pants and 15 T-shirts.

