Elderly woman sexually assaulted, robbed in Carlinville

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

October 30, 2017 3:41 PM

An elderly Carlinville woman was robbed and sexually assaulted as she walked to work earlier this month, the State Journal-Register reported.

The woman said a man approached her and asked her for money Oct. 19, the Journal-Register reported. She didn’t have much cash on her, and the man sexually assaulted her, police told the SJR.

She offered to lead the man to an ATM and withdraw money, and the man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, the Journal-Register reported.

Police didn’t release any further information on the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Carlinville Police Department at 217-854-3221.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

