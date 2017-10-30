Bethalto man dies in wrong-way crash on I-64

A 21-year-old Bethalto man died and three others were in critical condition after a head-on, wrong-way crash on Interstate 64 early Sunday morning.
A GMC Terrain, driven by a 27-year-old man, was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes of I-64 near 14th Street when it collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department news release.
The driver of the Terrain is in critical and unstable condition. A passenger in the car he hit, 21-year-old Mickeal Stephens, died at the scene of the crash, according to the release.
The driver of the Traverse, a 24-year-old man, is in critical and stable condition. His other passenger, a 26-year-old woman, is critical and unstable, the release stated.
Never miss a local story.
All three of the injured people were taken to St. Louis-area hospitals.
SLMPD was still investigating the crash Monday morning.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments