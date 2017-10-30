Man wearing Halloween mask robs Shop ‘n Save, police say

A man wearing a Halloween mask confronted employees at a Belleville Shop ‘n Save, demanding money and telling them he had an explosive device, police said.
Belleville police were called to the Shop ‘n Save at 4201 N. Belt West for an aggravated robbery at 10:46 a.m. Monday, according to a news release. The man was wearing a blue jacket, black-hooded sweatshirt and a Halloween mask concealing his face.
He confronted employees at the customer service desk and demanded money, implying he had an explosive device, according to the release. He fled the store after. No one was injured during the robbery.
Patrol officers found a subject on the 4200 block of Shirley Drive matching witness descriptions, and after finding physical evidence, police arrested the suspect. Police aren’t looking for other suspects.
Anyone with information on this incident can call Belleville police at 618-234-1212, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
