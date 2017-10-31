More Videos

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? 2:06

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit?

Pause
A risky Halloween for your eyes? 0:56

A risky Halloween for your eyes?

Making the decision to commute 1:41

Making the decision to commute

Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville 0:47

Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville

Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society 0:56

Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:57

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

He was in a coma for five months. This cyclist is now focused on recovering and giving back. 2:21

He was in a coma for five months. This cyclist is now focused on recovering and giving back.

The long road back from a bicycling accident 2:39

The long road back from a bicycling accident

More jobs available in the metro-east 1:10

More jobs available in the metro-east

This local food truck serves sweets 1:09

This local food truck serves sweets

  • Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society

    The 5th Annual Howl’oween Pet Parade had a few hundred participants make a lap around E. Main St. Sunday. The parade raises money for the Belleville Area Humane Society.

The 5th Annual Howl’oween Pet Parade had a few hundred participants make a lap around E. Main St. Sunday. The parade raises money for the Belleville Area Humane Society. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
The 5th Annual Howl’oween Pet Parade had a few hundred participants make a lap around E. Main St. Sunday. The parade raises money for the Belleville Area Humane Society. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Trick-or-treating hours for metro-east communities

News-Democrat

October 31, 2017 10:38 AM

Official hours vary slightly for trick-or-treating activities.

Belleville

The city has a page of information about trick-or-treating on Halloween since 2008, but the gist is that the candy grab is for 12 and younger, although special-needs students are exempt when accompanied by a responsible adult. Official trick-or-treat hours are from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

O’Fallon

The city will have two Safe Stops with “food, drinks and fun” according to Mayor Herb Roach, on Halloween. One will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Firehouse No. 1, 106 E. Washington Street. The other will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Central School, at 309 Hartman Lane.

Trick-or-treat hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Collinsville

The City of Collinsville’s trick-or-treating hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

East St. Louis

The city holds a trick-or-treat event at the East St. Louis City Hall, 301 River Park Drive, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. It’s sponsored by City Hall and the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Edwardsville

Trick-or-treating hours continue from Monday to noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday. In keeping with tradition, the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at Schwarz and West Streets, traveling along St. Louis Street, Vandalia Street and North Main Street. Trick-or-treating along Main Street starts after the parade.

Glen Carbon

Glen Carbon’s trick-or-treaters will be out from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

Granite City

Trick-or-treating hours are from 6 to 9 p.m.

Maryville

Maryville’s trick-or-treating hours are from dusk until 9 p.m. Tuesday

Mascoutah

Trick-or-treating is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Shiloh

Shiloh trick-or-treaters will be at work between 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Troy

Hours in the city of Troy are from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Waterloo

Trick-or-treating is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? 2:06

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit?

Pause
A risky Halloween for your eyes? 0:56

A risky Halloween for your eyes?

Making the decision to commute 1:41

Making the decision to commute

Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville 0:47

Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville

Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society 0:56

Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:57

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

He was in a coma for five months. This cyclist is now focused on recovering and giving back. 2:21

He was in a coma for five months. This cyclist is now focused on recovering and giving back.

The long road back from a bicycling accident 2:39

The long road back from a bicycling accident

More jobs available in the metro-east 1:10

More jobs available in the metro-east

This local food truck serves sweets 1:09

This local food truck serves sweets

Breese police seek ID of man in surveillance video

View More Video