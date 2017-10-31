Trick-or-treating hours for metro-east communities

More Videos 2:06 Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? Pause 0:56 A risky Halloween for your eyes? 1:41 Making the decision to commute 0:47 Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville 0:56 Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society 0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 2:21 He was in a coma for five months. This cyclist is now focused on recovering and giving back. 2:39 The long road back from a bicycling accident 1:10 More jobs available in the metro-east 1:09 This local food truck serves sweets Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society The 5th Annual Howl’oween Pet Parade had a few hundred participants make a lap around E. Main St. Sunday. The parade raises money for the Belleville Area Humane Society. The 5th Annual Howl’oween Pet Parade had a few hundred participants make a lap around E. Main St. Sunday. The parade raises money for the Belleville Area Humane Society. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

The 5th Annual Howl’oween Pet Parade had a few hundred participants make a lap around E. Main St. Sunday. The parade raises money for the Belleville Area Humane Society. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com