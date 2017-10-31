Trick-or-treating hours for metro-east communities

Official hours vary slightly for trick-or-treating activities.
Belleville
The city has a page of information about trick-or-treating on Halloween since 2008, but the gist is that the candy grab is for 12 and younger, although special-needs students are exempt when accompanied by a responsible adult. Official trick-or-treat hours are from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
O’Fallon
The city will have two Safe Stops with “food, drinks and fun” according to Mayor Herb Roach, on Halloween. One will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Firehouse No. 1, 106 E. Washington Street. The other will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Central School, at 309 Hartman Lane.
Trick-or-treat hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Collinsville
The City of Collinsville’s trick-or-treating hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
East St. Louis
The city holds a trick-or-treat event at the East St. Louis City Hall, 301 River Park Drive, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. It’s sponsored by City Hall and the National Pan-Hellenic Council.
Edwardsville
Trick-or-treating hours continue from Monday to noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday. In keeping with tradition, the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at Schwarz and West Streets, traveling along St. Louis Street, Vandalia Street and North Main Street. Trick-or-treating along Main Street starts after the parade.
Glen Carbon
Glen Carbon’s trick-or-treaters will be out from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday
Granite City
Trick-or-treating hours are from 6 to 9 p.m.
Maryville
Maryville’s trick-or-treating hours are from dusk until 9 p.m. Tuesday
Mascoutah
Trick-or-treating is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Shiloh
Shiloh trick-or-treaters will be at work between 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Troy
Hours in the city of Troy are from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Waterloo
Trick-or-treating is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
