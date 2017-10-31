Pat McMahan
Pat McMahan File photo

Local city councilman drops bid for Congress

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

October 31, 2017 10:43 AM

A Mascoutah councilman who threw his name into the hat for the Democratic nomination in the 12th congressional district has dropped out of the race.

Pat McMahan, a real estate agent, announced on social media that he would suspend his campaign for Congress and his effort to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro.

“It’s definitely been an interesting experience,” McMahan said. “It certainly appears that Brendan Kelly has by far the best chance to unseat the incumbent Bost. That’s all that counts at this point.”

Kelly, the St. Clair County state’s attorney, led Democratic challengers after the third quarter of this year with more than $350,000 in campaign contributions. David Bequette of Columbia had more than $6,600. McMahan reported $575.

Bost, who reported $713,000 through the third quarter of this year, also has a challenger on the Republican side. Preston Nelson, of Benton, is collecting signatures to get on the ballot.

The primaries for both parties are scheduled for March, ahead of the November 2018 election.

Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter

