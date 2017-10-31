Metro-East News

Southern Illinois homeowner shoots would-be robber through the door

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

October 31, 2017 1:35 PM

A Southern Illinois homeowner shot one of two armed intruders on Sunday morning, according to reports.

The intruders were both juveniles; the injured person was at a St. Louis hospital as of Tuesday and the second was arrested Sunday evening, WSIL-3 television reported.

The Murphysboro homeowner fired twice through the door, striking one of the juveniles once, police said. The injured person ran but asked for medical help from someone in the neighborhood. The juvenile was in stable condition.

According to The Southern Illinoisan, Murphysboro Police reported that one of the weapons used by the juveniles had been stolen.

