Second person in wrong-way I-64 accident dies

A second person in a fatal wrong-way crash on Sunday on Interstate 64 died later that night.
Blake Stabler, 27, was driving the wrong way on Interstate 64 prior to the head-on crash at 3:30 a.m. Sunday. He died at the hospital on Sunday at around 10:20 p.m., St. Louis Metropolitan Police said.
After the accident, Stabler, who was from St. Louis, was taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition.
Stabler was traveling west on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near 14th Street in a GMC Terrain when he collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Trax.
A passenger of the Trax, 21-year-old Mickeal Stephens from Bethalto, died at the scene of the crash. The driver, a 24-year-old man, and another passenger, a 26-year-old woman were in critical condition Tuesday.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
