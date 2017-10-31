Family of 9, including infant and terminally ill boy, asks for help after home fire

More Videos 0:12 Breese police seek ID of man in surveillance video Pause 1:02 IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville 1:41 Making the decision to commute 2:06 Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? 0:56 A risky Halloween for your eyes? 0:47 Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville 0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 1:10 More jobs available in the metro-east 2:21 He was in a coma for five months. This cyclist is now focused on recovering and giving back. 2:39 The long road back from a bicycling accident Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mobile home burns, displacing family Family members lost their home to a fire in the Holiday Manufactured Home Community between Granite City and Collinsville. Family members lost their home to a fire in the Holiday Manufactured Home Community between Granite City and Collinsville. snagy@bnd.com

Family members lost their home to a fire in the Holiday Manufactured Home Community between Granite City and Collinsville. snagy@bnd.com