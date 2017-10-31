Suspect in New York City truck attack was previously arrested near St. Louis

The man who police say is responsible for a Tuesday afternoon attack in New York City that killed eight and injured at least 12 others was arrested in St. Charles County in 2016, according to KMOV.
Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, drove a truck through a busy bike path near the World Trade Center, crashed into a school bus and got out of his truck, displaying imitation firearms. He was shot in the abdomen by police and taken into surgery shortly after.
“This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Saipov was fined by the Missouri Highway Patrol in Platte County, Mo., in December 2015 for failure to maintain a required brake system, KMOV reported. A warrant was issued in April 2016 after he did not pay the citation. Months later, in October 2016, he was arrested on that warrant by the St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department. He posted a $200 bond and never showed up for his court appearance.
Saipov does not live in Missouri but has addresses in Tampa, Fla., and New Jersey. He came to the U.S. from Uzbekistan in 2010.
The Manhattan incident was being investigated Tuesday as an act of terrorism, according to authorities.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments