You can help bring Christmas cheer to deployed and returning military

The Hope for Heroes program of Xi Chi Chapter 5456 is preparing Christmas shipments for deployed military members, returning wounded warriors and area disabled veterans. The last date to drop off donations for the shipments is Nov. 15.
The group is seeking donations of: 4- to 5-foot artificial Christmas trees, working Christmas lights, non-breakable decorations, Christmas cards and Christmas candy. School-age children are encouraged to make Christmas cards.
Hope for Heroes also needs dry mix drinks, instant hot chocolate, snacks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, beef sticks, vacuum-sealed cheese, crackers, puzzles and financial donations.
Drop-off sites:
▪ Roxana Community Center
▪ BC Signs, 620 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon.
▪ Advantage Family Chiropractic, Belleville.
▪ Fairview Heights Public Library.
▪ Progressive Property Network Inc., O’Fallon.
▪ Gifts for Individuals, O’Fallon.
▪ Frieze Harley-Davidson, O’Fallon.
▪ O’Fallon City Hall.
All donations are tax deductible. Program run completely by volunteers with no paid staff. All money goes to Hope for Heroes.
For more information or large donations, contact Chip Shaffer, Hope for Heroes program coordinator, at 618-567-5315 or grumman3@icss.net.
Comments