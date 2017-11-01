Brendan Kelly
Brendan Kelly Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com
Brendan Kelly Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Here’s your chance to meet the Democratic candidates for Illinois 12th and 13th districts

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

November 01, 2017 10:26 AM

Action Metro East and Indivisible of Illinois District 12 will have a forum for Democratic candidates of the 12th District from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Jones Banquet Plaza, 9003 Saint Clair Ave., Fairview Heights. Candidates will respond to constituent submitted questions.

The candidates who will attend the forum are:

▪  David Bequette, entrepreneur and Marine veteran.

▪  Brendan Kelly, state’s attorney and Navy veteran.

▪  Chris Miller, community organizer, small business owner and teacher.

Free tickets are available online at tinyurl.com/12thForum.

13th Congressional District forum at SIUE

Action Metro East and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville college democrats will have a forum with the Democratic candidates for the 13th District from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the SIUE Meridian Ballroom. Constituents may submit questions for the forum online: https://goo.gl/K2jHhE.

See the event Facebook page for further details.

Heidi Wiechert: 618-239-2500, @BND_HeidiW

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights

    One man died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday in Fairview Heights.

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights 0:40

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights
Demolition of Belleville swimming pool 1:40

Demolition of Belleville swimming pool
Mobile home burns, displacing family 0:39

Mobile home burns, displacing family

View More Video