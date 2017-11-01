Here’s your chance to meet the Democratic candidates for Illinois 12th and 13th districts

Action Metro East and Indivisible of Illinois District 12 will have a forum for Democratic candidates of the 12th District from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Jones Banquet Plaza, 9003 Saint Clair Ave., Fairview Heights. Candidates will respond to constituent submitted questions.
The candidates who will attend the forum are:
▪ David Bequette, entrepreneur and Marine veteran.
▪ Brendan Kelly, state’s attorney and Navy veteran.
▪ Chris Miller, community organizer, small business owner and teacher.
Free tickets are available online at tinyurl.com/12thForum.
13th Congressional District forum at SIUE
Action Metro East and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville college democrats will have a forum with the Democratic candidates for the 13th District from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the SIUE Meridian Ballroom. Constituents may submit questions for the forum online: https://goo.gl/K2jHhE.
See the event Facebook page for further details.
Heidi Wiechert: 618-239-2500, @BND_HeidiW
