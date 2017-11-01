Police are looking for this man, who they say robbed a Dollar General Store just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies investigating Dollar General Store robbery, possibly connected to stolen car

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 01, 2017 11:39 AM

A man with a handgun robbed a Dollar General Store just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at 2900 W. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey, according to police.

Deputies are looking for the suspect, described as a black man who is 6 feet tall with a thin build, a goatee and beard. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and “unique black and white tennis shoes,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. T. Mike Dixon wrote in a release.

Following the robbery, a person reported on Wednesday morning a gray 2015 Jeep Patriot was stolen sometime after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from the 3700 block of W. Delmar Avenue — just blocks from the Dollar General Store. The Jeep has an Illinois license plate that reads Y862561, according to Dixon.

“The stolen vehicle may be associated with the robbery, but at this point that isn’t confirmed,” Dixon wrote.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to message the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or call the department at 618-692-4433. People can also call the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

