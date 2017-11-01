Some Rothman Furniture stores to reopen under new company

Some Rothman Furniture stores will live on as Art Van Furniture locations, including its O’Fallon store and four locations in Missouri, according to the Art Van President and CEO Kim Yost.
Jay Steinback, president and CEO of Rothman, announced in late September the company would begin liquidating its remaining inventory. The store’s liquidation will continue as Art Van and Rothman complete the franchise agreement, according to a news release from Art Van Furniture.
“Our partnership with Art Van Furniture allows our family’s 90-year-old legacy of providing quality furniture and service to live on in the St. Louis community,” Steinback said in a written statement.
Rothman employs more than 240 people in the St. Louis region, according to the news release. It was not immediately clear if Art Van Furniture would offer employment to those individuals. The reinvented stores are expected to open in early 2018, according to the news release.
O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach said it’s “fantastic news” that the store will reopen, even if it’s under a new company.
“Anytime you can maintain a business, especially one that’s been here for so many years, whether it’s under another name or not, that’s fantastic news,” Roach said. “I hope the new company has the same experience here and does the same type of business as Rothman.”
In addition to the O’Fallon, Ill., store, Missouri locations in Affton, Bridgeton, Richmond Heights and O’Fallon will reopen as Art Van Furniture stores. The Richmond Heights store, known as the Magnolia Home Gallery by Rothman, will be converted to an Art Van Furniture design studio with interior design services.
Stores in Alton, Ill., and Shrewsbury, Mo. will close, according to FurnitureToday.com. The company is looking for another location in Alton, according to spokeswoman Diane Charles. Additional Art Van locations are possible, but the company did not specify where or when they would open.
Art Van Furniture is a Michigan-based company established in 1959. The company operates more than 100 stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Iowa, according to its website.
Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis
Comments