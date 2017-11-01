Dad of former Atlanta Falcons running back acquitted of drug charges

The father of former Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill was acquitted on Tuesday of cocaine-trafficking charges in St. Clair County.
The jury returned a not-guilty verdict for Brian K. Hill Sr., 43.
“The jury heard Brian and they have our deepest gratitude for their hard work at rendering a verdict, said Hill’s lawyer, Cathy MacElroy. “The acquittal exemplifies that our justice system works after all.”
Prosecutors alleged that Hill sold cocaine to Robert Johnson, who was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison. Johnson’s conviction stemmed from the same alleged drug transaction.
Three witnesses testified during the trial — an undercover agent and two police officers.
Under questioning from MacElroy and her co-counsel Grant Menges, doubt arose regarding the identification of Hill. Police also didn’t recover any marked money from the alleged transaction or find drugs when they arrested Hill three months afterward.
The jury deliberated for two hours on Tuesday before returning the not-guilty verdict.
Hill had been in St. Clair County Jail awaiting trial since Oct. 27, 2016.
Brian Hill Jr., a former Belleville West football player, played at the University of Wyoming before he was picked last year by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
At the time of the draft, Thomas Dimitroff, general manager of the Falcons, had said Hill was a big, strong running back who had a “hard-charging style” that would be a welcome addition to the Falcons. He was cut from the team in October.
Brian Hill Sr. remained in St. Clair County Jail on Wednesday on a parole hold from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
If he would have been convicted of the drug charges, he could have faced up to 30 years in prison.
Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer
