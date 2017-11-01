St. Elizabeth’s is moving on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

More Videos 1:16 OTHS thespians preview fall play, 'Sense ansd Sensibility' Pause 2:06 Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? 1:19 The Martyrs of Charity from Ruma 1:14 St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 1:02 IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville 0:40 Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights 0:12 Breese police seek ID of man in surveillance video 1:40 Demolition of Belleville swimming pool 0:47 Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville 0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move St. Elizabeth's hospital CEO talks about the move from Belleville to O'Fallon on Nov. 4. St. Elizabeth's hospital CEO talks about the move from Belleville to O'Fallon on Nov. 4. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

St. Elizabeth's hospital CEO talks about the move from Belleville to O'Fallon on Nov. 4. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com