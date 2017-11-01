Bob Dauber and his wife, Delores, in 2014
Bob Dauber and his wife, Delores, in 2014 Provided photo/Dauber family
Bob Dauber and his wife, Delores, in 2014 Provided photo/Dauber family

Metro-East News

Mascoutah is celebrating life of Drug Store Cowboy, who ‘treated his customers like family’

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 01, 2017 2:46 PM

Bob Dauber didn’t want a funeral when he died.

Instead, the​​ fourth-​​generation owner​ ​of Mascoutah’s​ ​Dauber​​ Pharmacy asked his family to put on a casual get together with​ ​brats,​ ​beer ​and​​ ​lots ​​of​ ​purple — in honor​ ​of​​ the Mascoutah ​Indians.​​

On Nov. 11, that’s exactly what the 88-year-old man’s family will do — gather to celebrate his life, which ended Monday.

The gathering will run from 3​ ​ to​ ​7​ ​p.m.​ ​at​​ ​the ​​American ​ Legion​ ​ ​Post​ ​292, 1414​ ​West​ ​Main​ ​St. in ​Mascoutah.

“Please​ ​stop​ ​by​ and,​ ​if​ ​you​ ​can,​ ​wear​ ​​Mascoutah purple​ ​and​ ​a​ ​big​ ​smile.​ ​Bring​ ​some​ ​good​ ​stories​ ​— ​and​ don’t​​ ​forget​ ​your​ ​cowbell,” his obituary reads, remembering the times Dauber was reprimanded for​ his​ loud​ ​cowbell​ at ​Mascoutah​​ High​ School​​ football​​ ​games​ as​​ ​an​ adult.

Dauber
Dauber

Bob’s son Rob Dauber added that his father instilled in them a sense of how important being a good neighbor was. Bob would open up the pharmacy — and in some cases delivery a prescription — on holidays when someone became ill. He also let people pay for their prescriptions any way they could — whether that was with money or a stack of lumber.

“He knew he had blessed with a good life and he wanted to make sure others were less fortunate could get by,” Rob said.

Rob said his dad was known as the “Drug Store Cowboy” after he tried on his first pair of boots.

“Once he got his first pair, he lived in cowboy boots,” Rob said. “He lived in them — everywhere he went. Once CV radios came around, his handle was the ‘Drug Store Cowboy.’ That is a nickname people definitely know him by.”

Dauber served in the army during the ​Korean Conflict before earning degrees​ ​from​ ​the​ ​University​ ​of​ ​Missouri​ ​and​ ​St.​ ​Louis​ ​College ​​of Pharmacy and taking over as owner of Dauber​​ Pharmacy,​ ​which​​ was​​ ​founded in​ ​Mascoutah​ ​in​ ​1853.​

FB_IMG_1509564216855
Bob Dauber throws out the first pitch at Busch Stadium.
Provided photo/Dauber family

His daughter, Ellen​ ​Dauber, said her father was a man who taught his kids integrity and was always his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader at sporting events.

For years, she said, he painted the sidewalks in front of his pharmacy purple in support of the Mascoutah Indians.

"We all went up there the night of his death and painted the sidewalks purple," she said, noting the pharmacy was sold after Bob retired.

Ellen said her father struggled with his health for several years — recovering from whatever ailment presented itself and keeping a “great attitude” through it all.

“The​ ​pharmacy ​was​ ​always​​ like ​home​ to​ ​Bob,” his obituary reads. “His​ ​family​ ​lived​ ​above​ the store​ during​​ ​his​ ​childhood,​ and​​ as​​ an​ ​adult​ ​​his ​employees​ also​ ​became​ ​​like ​family —​ even​ spending ​Christmases​ together​ ​for​ ​many​ ​years.​ ​Bob​ treated​ ​his​ customers​​ like​ ​family,​ too,​ opening​ ​his​ ​drugstore​ ​at​ ​all​ ​hours​ ​of​ ​the​ ​night​ ​and​ ​on​ ​holidays​ ​to​ ​get​ ​medicine​ ​for​ ​people​ ​in need. ​ He​ ​would​ ​​tell ​his​ children​​ ‘helping​ ​​people​ ​is ​​my​ job​​ ​and​ ​that’s​ ​what​ ​good​ ​neighbors ​​do.’”

Dauber was married to Delores Dauber for almost 60 years and together they had five children.

“He was a good man,” Delores said on Wednesday.

Dauber retired​ ​in​ ​2011,​ and he began the​ ​Foundation​ ​for​ ​Mascoutah​ ​Schools​. The foundation​ ​annually ​​awards the​ Bob ​​Dauber​ ​Scholarship​ ​to​ ​a​ ​graduating​ ​senior.​

​For those who wish to make a donation in Dauber’s​​ ​honor, his family​ ​​suggests​ ​giving​ ​to​ ​the​ ​Foundation​ ​for​ ​Mascoutah​ ​Schools at 414​ ​Jackson​ ​St. in​ ​Mascoutah or ​the ​Mascoutah​ ​Food​ ​Pantry,​ at 17 W.​ ​Main​ ​St., in​ Mascoutah.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move

    St. Elizabeth's hospital CEO talks about the move from Belleville to O'Fallon on Nov. 4.

St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move

St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 1:14

St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move
OTHS thespians preview fall play, 'Sense ansd Sensibility' 1:16

OTHS thespians preview fall play, 'Sense ansd Sensibility'
Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights 0:40

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights

View More Video