18-year-old dead after vehicle struck by Amtrak train

An 18-year-old man died after an Amtrak train collided with a vehicle Wednesday morning near Carbondale, according to the Southern Illinoisan.
Deputies responded to the crash at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday at the railroad crossing near U.S. 51 North and Helm Road, near De Soto, the Southern Illinoisan reported. Cody L. Robertson, of Marion, drove across the tracks and was struck by the train. Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one on the train was injured, and the train only had some damage.
The crossing has a yield sign but no crossing arms.
